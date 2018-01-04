Philippe Coutinho: Liverpool forward ruled out of FA Cup derby with Everton

Philippe Coutinho has a thigh injury, according to Liverpool

Liverpool forward Philippe Coutinho will miss Friday's FA Cup third-round derby with Everton through injury, boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The Reds are braced for another Barcelona attempt to sign the Brazil player, 25, BBC Sport has learned.

He also missed the New Year's Day win over Burnley, but Klopp said: "I think he is available for the Manchester City game on 14 January.

"All the things I could say now will only create stories."

The German continued: "I have nothing to say about it.

"I opened the door halfway because I mentioned it was the transfer window but there is nothing I can say about it which would help me, the player or the club."

The Reds' home tie with Everton, which kicks off at 19:55 GMT, is live on BBC One and the BBC Sport website and app.

Klopp also confirmed that winger Mohamed Salah will miss the match through injury, but £75m defender Virgil van Dijk could make his debut.

"Mo and Phil are not available. Virgil is obviously healthy, we'll see what we do with him," the manager said.