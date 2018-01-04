BBC Sport - West Brom: Alan Pardew does not expect Jake Livermore charge
Pardew does not expect Livermore charge
West Brom manager Alan Pardew does not believe Jake Livermore will face action from the Football Association over a confrontation with a fan.
Livermore reacted to a comment made by a Hammers fan about the death of his infant son, Jake Junior, in May 2014.
