BBC Sport - Cenk Tosun: Sam Allardyce says prospective £27m Everton signing is good value for money

Tosun good value for money - Allardyce

Manager Sam Allardyce says Everton have agreed a deal with Besiktas for striker Cenk Tosun and are now discussing personal terms with the player.

Everton have struggled up front this season but Allardyce is hopeful the £27m striker will prove "good value for money".

READ MORE:Everton agree £27m deal for Besiktas' Tosun

