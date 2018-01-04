BBC Sport - Cenk Tosun: Sam Allardyce says prospective £27m Everton signing is good value for money
Tosun good value for money - Allardyce
- From the section Everton
Manager Sam Allardyce says Everton have agreed a deal with Besiktas for striker Cenk Tosun and are now discussing personal terms with the player.
Everton have struggled up front this season but Allardyce is hopeful the £27m striker will prove "good value for money".
