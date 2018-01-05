Shay Facey: Manchester City defender joins Northampton Town for undisclosed fee

Shay Facey (left) made six appearances for Championship side Rotherham in the 2015-16 season

Northampton Town have signed Manchester City defender Shay Facey on an 18-month contract for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old did not play for the Premier League side's first team but has had loan spells with New York City, Rotherham and Dutch side Heerenveen.

Facey, who can play at right-back or centre-back, has been capped by England up to under-20 level.

"I'm somebody who brings a positive mindset and winning mentality - I think that can only help the team," he said.

Asked about his first impressions of Cobblers boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Facey told BBC Radio Northampton: "He's been quite serious - he's made it quite clear that I've got to get my head down, work hard and earn my place in the team."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.