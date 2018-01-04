James Tarkowski: Burnley defender extends contract until 2022

James Tarkowski has played 49 times for Burnley

Burnley defender James Tarkowski has committed his future to the club by signing a new deal that runs to 2022.

Tarkowski, 25, joined Sean Dyche's side from Brentford in February 2016 and his contract was due to expire in 2019.

He has impressed as Burnley have let in just 19 league goals this season, the fourth-lowest in the Premier League.

"We felt it appropriate to offer a new deal on two levels," said Dyche. "He's done well in the Premier League and his contract was out of sync."

Dyche added: "We think it's appropriate to have all our players in a similar band.

"We felt that's worked well with the squad so they all know where they are at."

Tarkowski is among the top-ranked players in the Premier League for blocks and headed clearances but with 19 appearances has played fewer games than the other players listed

Dyche's side have kept 10 clean sheets in 22 league games this season, with only Chelsea (11), Manchester City (11) and Manchester United (12) having more.

Tarkowski only started four games last season but has started 19 times this season and had played in every fixture until being banned for violent conduct after the 0-0 draw at Brighton on 16 December.

His more prominent role this season has seen him fill the void left following Michael Keane's summer move to Everton.

"It's been a good season so far and it's nice to be rewarded by the gaffer and the club in this way," said Tarkowski.

"I have said it for a long time this is a long-term project for me and the club so hopefully we can all continue what's been a positive season so far."