Rodney Kongolo: Manchester City midfielder extends Doncaster Rovers loan

Doncaster Rovers midfielder Rodney Kongolo holds off Northampton midfielder Matt Grimes
Rodney Kongolo has missed only four League One games since joining Doncaster in August

Manchester City midfielder Rodney Kongolo has extended his loan spell with League One side Doncaster Rovers until the end of the season.

Kongolo, the brother of Huddersfield defender Terence, has made 28 appearances for Rovers this season.

The 19-year-old Netherlands Under-20 international has yet to make his debut for Manchester City.

"The gaffer has been brilliant to work with, he helps me and the other young players a lot," he said.

"I feel I have really grown as a player and person."

