Rangers: Jamie Murphy has medical ahead of proposed move from Brighton

Murphy has found game-time hard to come by since Brighton reached the Premier League

Jamie Murphy is undergoing a medical ahead of a potential move to Rangers from Brighton.

The 28-year-old winger, who previously played for Sheffield United and Motherwell, helped Brighton to promotion last season.

He has, however, found his playing time at a premium in the Premier League, making just one start and three appearances as a substitute.

Murphy could join Rangers in time for their mid-season trip to Florida.

He would become the Ibrox club's second signing of the transfer window, after Sean Goss arrived on loan for the rest of the season from QPR.

The Ibrox outfit also made a deal for full-back Declan John, who was on loan from Cardiff, permanent.