Jake Livermore: West Brom manager Alan Pardew says midfielder unlikely to face action

Pardew does not expect Livermore charge

West Brom manager Alan Pardew does not believe Jake Livermore will face action from the Football Association over a confrontation with a fan.

The midfielder was involved in an angry exchange after he was substituted in the second half of his side's 2-1 loss to West Ham at the London Stadium

The club said Livermore reacted to a comment about the death of his infant son, Jake Junior, in May 2014.

"He was hurt by the situation, as you'd imagine," Pardew said.

West Brom have offered their "total support" to the England international, 28, and have sent their observations to the Football Association.

"The incident was what it was and the FA and everybody else are understanding of the situation," Pardew added.

"I don't think there will be a charge. It's a situation they need to look at very, very carefully.

"The support is encouraging in the climate of what happened. Anyone who's been through the trauma of losing a child would know the impact is massive."

West Ham are investigating the incident and said they have identified the supporter involved. The man was spoken to by staff on Tuesday and removed from the stadium, the club said.

"We've left it in the hands of West Ham who I know very well and hopefully they'll deal with the situation," Pardew said.

Livermore tested positive for cocaine while at Hull City in May 2015, almost a year after his son's death .The FA decided not to ban him because of "the unique nature of circumstances" involved.

In August 2016 he told BBC Sport his situation was that of "a young human being who got lost in circumstances and didn't know how to react".