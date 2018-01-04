Cenk Tosun: Everton agree deal for £27m Besiktas striker

Cenk Tosun has scored eight goals in 24 games for Turkey

Everton have agreed a deal with Besiktas for striker Cenk Tosun and are now working on personal terms with the player, says boss Sam Allardyce.

The club held talks with Besiktas president Fikret Orman on Wednesday over a deal expected to be worth £27m.

Tosun, 26, had been in London awaiting permission to complete his move.

Allardyce said he was hopeful Tosun would be registered in time to feature against Liverpool in the FA Cup third round on Friday.

"We've agreed a deal and are at the stage of personal terms," he added.

The deal had been delayed as Besiktas held out for a better deal than the £25m Everton thought would be enough to seal the transfer.

Tosun has helped Besiktas reach the last 16 of the Champions League, where they will meet Bayern Munich.

Everton manager Allardyce identified the German-born Turkey international as the forward to add goals and threat to his squad following the failure to replace Romelu Lukaku after his £90m move to Manchester United.

Orman flew to London to try and reach an agreement with Everton as a transfer deal they hoped to do swiftly once the January transfer window opened threatened to become drawn out.

Tosun will become Allardyce's first signing since succeeding Ronald Koeman.