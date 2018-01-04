Sinisa Mihajlovic: Serbian manager sacked by Torino

Mihajlovic has previously managed Bologna, Catania, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Milan and the Serbia national team

Sinisa Mihajlovic has been sacked as manager of Torino after 18 months in charge of the Italian club.

Torino are currently 10th in Serie A but have won only five of their 19 league games this season.

Mihajlovic was sent to the stands in his last match as manager - a 2-0 defeat to city rivals Juventus in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup.

In a statement on their website Torino thanked Mihajlovic, 48, for his "commitment and passion".