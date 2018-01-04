Sinisa Mihajlovic: Serbian manager sacked by Torino
-
- From the section European Football
Sinisa Mihajlovic has been sacked as manager of Torino after 18 months in charge of the Italian club.
Torino are currently 10th in Serie A but have won only five of their 19 league games this season.
Mihajlovic was sent to the stands in his last match as manager - a 2-0 defeat to city rivals Juventus in the quarter-finals of the Italian Cup.
In a statement on their website Torino thanked Mihajlovic, 48, for his "commitment and passion".