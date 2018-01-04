Jimmy Dunne: Accrington Stanley sign defender on loan from Burnley
-
- From the section Accrington
League Two Accrington Stanley have signed defender Jimmy Dunne on loan from Premier League side Burnley until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old has spent this campaign on loan with National League side Barrow, scoring twice in 21 games.
"He has had half a season at Barrow and did well. He did well at that level," Stanley boss John Coleman said.
"He is a solid defender, he is good in the air and we have been keeping an eye on him for a while."
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.