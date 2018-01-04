Neil McDonald: Scunthorpe United appoint Limerick boss as new assistant manager

Blackpool manager Neil McDonald gestures to his players during the game against Peterborough in May 2016
Neil McDonald's last managerial spell in England ended in May 2016 when he was dismissed by Blackpool

League One side Scunthorpe have appointed Limerick boss Neil McDonald as their new assistant manager.

Former Carlisle, Blackpool and Ostersunds manager McDonald, 52, had been in charge at Limerick since March.

He has also had coaching roles at clubs including Leeds United, Hull City and West Ham.

The Iron had been without an assistant to Graham Alexander since Chris Lucketti was appointed as manager of Bury on 22 November.

