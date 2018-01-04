Billy Bodin: Bristol Rovers striker's sale 'probably inevitable', says Steve Hamer

Bristol Rovers striker Billy Bodin scored 35 goals in 95 league games for the club

Bristol Rovers chairman Steve Hamer says the departure of striker Billy Bodin was "probably" inevitable.

Bodin, Rovers' leading goalscorer with 11 goals in 24 games this season, joined Championship side Preston on Wednesday for an undisclosed fee.

The 25-year-old was set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

"In the last six or seven months we sent four offers, each one improved," Hamer told BBC Radio Bristol.

"We did our very best, but I think all that happened was they were acknowledged but they were never taken any further so you can obviously assume that Billy's mind was probably made up."

Hamer did not disclose details of the fee paid for Bodin, but said he felt it "represented a fair value" for a player approaching the end of his contract.

"I think the money will be invested as to what (Rovers manager) Darrell Clarke wants to improve," he said.

"He'll decide what he wants, where he wants to improve things on the field of play and where he wants to freshen up things.

"We'll have a chat and we'll back him as best we can."