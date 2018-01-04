Chesterfield sign Zavon Hines and Millwall's Sid Nelson

Zavon Hines has had spells at Burnley, Bradford, Dagenham and Southend

League Two strugglers Chesterfield have signed forward Zavon Hines and brought in Millwall defender Sid Nelson on loan until the end of the season.

Former West Ham trainee Hines, 29, has agreed an 18-month contract with the Spireites after having his deal at Maidstone cancelled by mutual consent.

He scored 10 goals in 25 appearances for the National League club after joining the Stones last August.

Centre-back Nelson, 22, had a spell at Yeovil Town earlier in the campaign.

He featured 12 times for the Glovers in League Two.

