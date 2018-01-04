Max Muller: Morecambe extend Wycombe defender's loan for rest of season

Max Muller has made 15 League Two appearances for Morecambe this season

Morecambe have extended the loan of central defender Max Muller from Wycombe Wanderers until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old joined the Shrimps in August, with the loan deal due to run until the end of January.

Muller, who began his career with German side SV Sandhausen, has made 20 appearances since joining Morecambe.

"He has proved to be a good addition to the squad and is gaining experience all the time," boss Jim Bentley said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.