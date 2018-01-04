Ballinamallard complete signing of quartet in bid to boost survival hopes

Michael Kerr went on loan to Ballymena from Crusaders last season

Ballinamallard United have completed the signing of four more players in a bid to boost their hopes of avoiding the drop from the Irish Premiership.

Joining recent addition Ryan O'Reilly are Sean Noble, Michael Kerr, Stephen O'Flynn and Packie Malley.

The Mallards are hopeful that the quartet will receive clearance to play before Saturday's Irish Cup fifth round tie against Immaculata at Ferney Park.

The league's basement club have won just one of their 23 top-flight games.

Gavin Dykes's men have drawn three and lost the other 19 of their matches and lie six points adrift of Carrick Rangers at the foot of the table.

Noble, 21, is a right sided attacker, who was previously on the books of Carrick Rangers, Waterford United and Bray Wanderers, and can operate in a midfield or striking role.

Kerr, 19, joins the Fermanagh club on a six-month loan deal from Crusaders, having enjoyed a similar spell at Ballymena United last season to gain more first-team experience.

O'Flynn returns to the club for a second spell, having scored four goals in 12 appearances at the end of the 2015-16 campaign. He has recently played for Glentoran and Donegal Celtic.

Mailey is a 29-year-old defender, who signs from Finn Harps, having previously been on the books of Hibernian.

Meanwhile Dungannon Swifts have signed midfielder Mark Patton from Glenavon, the Lurgan Blues having announced earlier this week that they had acquired the services of Stephen Murray from Warrenpoint Town.

Crusaders have recruited midfielder Jonny Bonner from Finn Harps, while Linfield have also raided the League of Ireland following the loan signing of French striker Achille Campion from Cork City.

The champions had already secured the signature of former St Patrick's Athletic striker Kurtis Byrne.

Ex-Warrenpoint forward Conor McDonald has joined Cliftonville and Carrick Rangers manager David McAlinden has signed defender Damien McNulty and striker Brendan Glackin.