Ashley Cole signs one-year LA Galaxy contract extension

Cole has made 55 appearances for Los Angeles Galaxy
Former England defender Ashley Cole has signed a one-year contract extension with Los Angeles Galaxy.

Cole, 37, joined Galaxy in January 2016 and has played 55 times in two seasons.

The ex-Arsenal and Chelsea left-back played 107 times for England but ended his international career when he was not selected for the 2014 World Cup.

"He's been a tremendous leader for our club," said Galaxy head coach Sigi Schmid, whose side start their season against Portland Timbers on 4 March.

"He's shown he can be successful in this league and we're confident that will continue in the season ahead."

