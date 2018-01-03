Juventus 2-0 Torino
Juventus reached the Coppa Italia semi-finals with victory over city rivals Torino, whose coach Sinisa Mihajlovic was sent off for his protest over a decision from the video replay system.
Mihajlovic was incensed that Mario Mandzukic's second goal was allowed to stand after Sami Khedira was cleared of fouling Afriyie Acquah in the build-up.
Douglas Costa's half-volley gave the defending champions the lead.
Juve will play Atalanta, and Lazio will meet AC Milan in the other semi-final.
Torino's players persuaded the referee to consult the VAR system after Mandzukic fired home in the 67th minute, but after watching the replay the official stuck with his initial verdict.
Former Lazio player Mihajlovic was subsequently sent off after remonstrating.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 23Szczesny
- 27SturaroSubstituted forLichtsteinerat 45'minutes
- 24RuganiBooked at 90mins
- 3Chiellini
- 22Asamoah
- 8MarchisioSubstituted forKhediraat 60'minutes
- 5Pjanic
- 14Matuidi
- 11Douglas Costa
- 17MandzukicSubstituted forHiguaínat 78'minutes
- 10Dybala
Substitutes
- 4Benatia
- 6Khedira
- 9Higuaín
- 12Alex Sandro
- 15Barzagli
- 16Pinsoglio
- 26Lichtsteiner
- 30Bentancur
- 33Bernardeschi
- 35Loria
Torino
- 32Milinkovic-Savic
- 29De Silvestri
- 33Nkoulou
- 13BurdissoBooked at 70mins
- 3Molinaro
- 6AcquahSubstituted forBoyéat 81'minutes
- 88Rincón
- 8BaselliSubstituted forObiat 81'minutes
- 14Falque
- 11NiangSubstituted forDe Lucaat 81'minutes
- 21Berenguer Remiro
Substitutes
- 1Ichazo
- 4Bonifazi
- 5Valdifiori
- 16Gustafson
- 19De Luca
- 22Obi
- 24Moretti
- 31Boyé
- 39Sirigu
- 60Fiordaliso
- 62Millico
- 99Umar
- Referee:
- Daniele Doveri
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away13