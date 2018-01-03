Arsene Wenger: Arsenal boss to contest charge as officials criticised again

Media playback is not supported on this device Bad refereeing decisions cost us - Wenger

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he will contest a Football Association misconduct charge after aiming further criticism at officials following Wednesday's draw with Chelsea.

Wenger was charged after he criticised the decision to award West Brom a late penalty in Sunday's 1-1 draw.

And the Frenchman was again infuriated by what he called a "farcical" award of a spot-kick to Chelsea in the 2-2 draw.

Speaking on Wednesday, Wenger said he would "100%" contest the charge.

"You can listen to every interview I said. I stick to everything I said without a problem," he said.

Hector Bellerin was adjudged to have fouled on Eden Hazard by referee Anthony Taylor

Wenger had until 18:00 GMT on Friday to respond to the charge following his conduct in the referee's changing room at the Hawthorns after Calum Chambers was penalised for handball by referee Mike Dean.

Wenger then directed his anger at another official, this time referee Anthony Taylor, following the decision to hand Eden Hazard the chance to equalise for Chelsea just after the hour mark on Wednesday following a foul by Hector Bellerin.

Bellerin said he and Hazard "got to the ball at the same time", with former England defender Danny Mills saying on BBC Radio 5 live it was a "needless challenge".

That goal cancelled out Jack Wilshire's opener four minutes earlier, before the home side needed Bellerin's stunning injury-time strike to earn a point after Marcos Alonso had put Chelsea ahead with six minutes remaining.

"The regret we have is we were first to score and after that we have a farcical decision," said Wenger, speaking to Sky Sports.

"Look, since the start of the season it is what we have to take. I say it's a farcical decision - you could give 10 penalties like that a game. You read the foreign papers what they write about that and the English papers and you will see a difference.

"Games are spoiled by factors you cannot determine - we can only continue to play the way we want to play and hope things go for us."