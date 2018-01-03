Billy Bodin: Preston North End sign striker from Bristol Rovers

Billy Bodin scored 37 goals for Bristol Rovers after joining them in August 2015

Striker Billy Bodin has joined Championship side Preston for an undisclosed fee from Bristol Rovers

The 25-year-old, who has scored 11 goals in 24 games this season, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Preston manager Alex Neil said: "He brings goals, creativity and he's been great for Bristol Rovers.

"He has got a lot of experience and hopefully that can help us in terms of adding to what we've got at the top end of the pitch."

Bodin, who was the subject of a £500,000 bid earlier in the season, added: "It is something I have always wanted to achieve, to play in the Championship.

"It is a great level of football and hopefully I can come in and help the team as much as I can."

