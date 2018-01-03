BBC Sport - Gary Rowett: Derby County trip to Man Utd will be good benchmark
Rowett: Man Utd game will be good benchmark
- From the section Derby
Derby County manager Gary Rowett tells BBC East Midlands Today that his side's trip to Manchester United in the FA Cup is a good benchmark for their Premier League aspirations.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired