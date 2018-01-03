BBC Sport - Family upset over fans' abuse of Dean Shiels
Family upset over fans' abuse of Dean Shiels
- From the section Irish
Kenny Shiels says his family is upset after fake eyeballs were thrown on to the pitch where his son Dean was playing
Former Northern Ireland international Dean was abused by Falkirk fans while playing for Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Championship.
He had surgery in 2006 after losing sight in one eye in a domestic accident when he was eight years old.
