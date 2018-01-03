Dan Holman: Leyton Orient sign forward on loan from Cheltenham Town

Dan Holman had also had stints at Braintree, Colchester, Wrexham, Aldershot, Dover, Woking and Boreham Wood

Forward Dan Holman has joined Leyton Orient from Cheltenham Town until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old has been a prolific scorer at non-league level and scored the most goals in the National League when he helped Cheltenham win promotion to League Two in the 2015-16 season.

Holman had a stint on loan with Boreham Wood earlier this season and netted four goals in 14 appearances.

He is expected to make his debut against Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.