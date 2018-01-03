Jordan Maguire-Drew: Coventry City sign winger on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion

Jordan Maguire-Drew scored 15 goals in 46 appearances for Dagenham & Redbridge last season

Brighton winger Jordan Maguire-Drew has joined League Two side Coventry City on loan until the end of the season, subject to Premier League clearance.

The 20-year-old, who can also play as a striker, is yet to make a first-team appearance for Brighton but has had loan stints with Dagenham and Lincoln.

Sky Blues manager Mark Robins said: "We targeted Jordan during the summer and unfortunately missed out.

"He has great technical ability and quality, and is a scorer of goals."

Maguire-Drew is eligible for Saturday's FA Cup third-round tie against Stoke City at the Ricoh Arena.

