Curtis Main: Motherwell sign Portsmouth striker on 18-month deal

Curtis Main has agreed an 18-month deal with the Steelmen

Motherwell have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Portsmouth striker Curtis Main.

Main, 25, has signed an 18-month deal after securing his release from the English League One outfit.

Well boss Stephen Robinson has been searching for a new striker since Louis Moult joined Preston North End.

"I've tried to sign [Curtis] a number of times before. He is a strong, sharp, tenacious player with an eye for goal," Robinson told his club website.

Robinson says he is excited by the prospect of working with the striker, who made his debut for Darlington aged 15.

'An eye for goal'

Main enjoyed a spell in the Championship with Middlesbrough, before featuring for Doncaster and Oldham. A move to Portsmouth followed in 2016 and he scored five goals in 14 appearances before injury brought his first season to an end.

He has scored once in nine games this term, his last outing as a substitute against Bristol Rovers on 1 January, before opting for a move to Fir Park.

"I've brought him here to bolster our attacking options and get amongst the goals," added Robinson.

"He's a strong, sharp, tenacious player with an eye for goal. If you look back on his career, he's scored all different types.

"I am still looking to add more forward players to create real competition in that area of the field."

Main, who first learned of Motherwell's interest a few weeks ago, is relishing the prospect of playing in Scotland's top flight.

"There were a few options but I felt this challenge, coming up here and testing myself in a new environment, is something that really appealed to me," he said.