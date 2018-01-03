Swansea trio Botti Biabi, Keston Davies & Connor Roberts return from loans

From the section

Connor Roberts' one Championship game for Middlesbrough came against Leeds United

Swansea City have recalled Botti Biabi, Keston Davies and Connor Roberts from their loan spells.

Striker Biabi, 21, played five games in a four-month loan spell at Scottish Premiership side Hamilton Academical.

Defender Davies, 21, returns from League Two side Yeovil Town, where the academy product made six appearances and scored during the Glovers' 2-0

Defender Roberts, 22, played four times for Middlesbrough, including one Championship appearance.