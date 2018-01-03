Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Ryan Gondoh: Colchester United sign non-league pair

From the section

Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Ryan Gondoh both arrive at Colchester from non-league

Colchester United have signed striker Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and winger Ryan Gondoh from non-league side Maldon & Tiptree on 18-month deals.

Ogedi-Uzokwe, 23, has scored 34 goals in as many games since returning to England after a spell at Turk Ocagi Limasol where he won the Cypriot Cup.

Gondoh, 20, who has 12 goals in 29 games this term, played once for Barnet before being released in 2016.

The pair were managed at the Jammers by ex-U's coach Kevin Horlock.

