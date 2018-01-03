Dunfermline & Falkirk to search for fans who threw eyeballs at Dean Shiels

Dunfermline's Dean Shiels was the target of abuse from a group of Falkirk supporters at East End Park

Dunfermline Athletic and Falkirk officials will meet on Thursday to review CCTV footage that may show fans throwing objects onto the pitch during their game at East End Park on Tuesday.

Dunfermline attacker Dean Shiels was targeted by a group of Falkirk fans who threw fake eyeballs onto the pitch.

The 32-year-old lost the sight in one eye when he was eight and had an artificial eye fitted in 2006.

Falkirk released a statement apologising "unreservedly" to Shiels.

The club also said that action would be taken against any supporters involved in the targeting of Shiels during Dunfermline's 2-0 win.

The Scottish Professional Football League will review the match delegate's report before deciding whether or not to take disciplinary action against Falkirk for the behaviour of their fans.

Falkirk players Joe McKee and Kevin O'Hara remain suspended after being found guilty of taunting the midfielder in October over the loss of an eye.