Hamilton: Botti Biabi ends loan spell to return to Swansea
-
- From the section Hamilton
Botti Biabi has ended his loan spell at Hamilton Academical to return to parent club Swansea.
The 21-year-old former Falkirk striker made five appearances for Accies, without scoring any goals.
Biabi signed a four-month loan deal at the Superseal Stadium the end of the summer transfer window.
He joined Swansea from Falkirk in 2015 in a £150,000 deal, but has yet to make a senior appearance for the English Premier League side.