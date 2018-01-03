Hamilton: Botti Biabi ends loan spell to return to Swansea

From the section

Striker Botti Biabi did not score in five appearances for Hamilton Academical during his four-month loan spell from Swansea

Botti Biabi has ended his loan spell at Hamilton Academical to return to parent club Swansea.

The 21-year-old former Falkirk striker made five appearances for Accies, without scoring any goals.

Biabi signed a four-month loan deal at the Superseal Stadium the end of the summer transfer window.

He joined Swansea from Falkirk in 2015 in a £150,000 deal, but has yet to make a senior appearance for the English Premier League side.