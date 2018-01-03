Rangers complete loan deal for QPR midfielder Sean Goss

Queens Park Rangers defender Sean Goss has made six appearances for the club since joining from Manchester United in January 2017

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sean Goss has signed on loan for Rangers until the end of the season after passing a medical.

The 22-year-old German moved to Loftus Road from Manchester United in January 2017 but has made only six appearances for the Championship club.

He becomes the first signing under Graeme Murty since he was confirmed as manager until the end of the season.

Goss joined Manchester United in 2012 from Exeter City's youth academy.

The player, who is left-sided, can perform in midfield or defence.

Rangers fly out to America on Friday for a winter training camp and to participate in the Florida Cup, an eight-team tournament that includes Brazilian sides Corinthians and Atletico Miniero.

Midfielder Andy Halliday will join the first-team squad on the trip, having cut short his loan spell at FC Gabala in Azerbaijan, and the Ibrox club have also requested that Michael O'Halloran return following his short-term loan to St Johnstone.