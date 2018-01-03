Scotland Women: Shelley Kerr calls up Hibernian's Rachael Small

Hibernian midfielder Rachael Small has made 28 appearances for Scotland

Scotland women's head coach Shelley Kerr has called up Hibernian's Rachael Small to replace team-mate Lucy Graham for the squad's winter training camp.

The squad travels to Spain on 15 January, and play friendlies against Norway (19 January) and Russia (22).

The games will help Scotland prepare for their next two World Cup qualifiers against group leaders Switzerland (away) and Poland (home) in April.

Kerr's side won their opening Group Two matches against Belarus and Albania.

Small's call-up is the only change to the squad from Scotland's last fixtures.

"Lucy [Graham] hasn't played a lot of football since October and Rachael has done exceptionally well with Hibs this season," Kerr explained.

"It is a straightforward change but there is a bit of continuity in the squad. The players have done extremely well.

"We have looked at players on the periphery, and the door is always open. It is about performance and attitude."

Scotland are aiming to qualify for their first World Cup finals, in France 2019, having reached the finals of the European Championships for the first time last summer.

Kerr says that Arsenal's Kim Little could "potentially" be involved in the qualifiers against Switzerland and Poland in April as she recovers from a long-term knee injury.

Little, 27, has won 121 Scotland caps and been a key player for the national side

Little, the BBC Women's Footballer of the Year in 2016, ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in May last year, forcing her to miss the Euro 2017 finals.

"Kim is progressing well," Kerr told BBC Scotland. "Things are going according to plan and in the right direction.

"It is very difficult to put a timescale on an ACL injury in terms of when she comes back.

"But we are in constant contact with Kim and the physios and doctors at Arsenal."

Kerr reported that Hibs Ladies winger Lizzie Arnott, who also missed Euro 2017 after suffering a similar ACL injury in May, is also making "great progress" in her rehabilitation.

"We are hopeful both of them will be back playing [soon]," she added. "They have to be playing first and foremost before we consider them for selection, but their rehab is going according to plan."

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers

Lee Alexander (Glasgow City)

Jenna Fife (Hibernian)

Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo GIK)

Defenders

Chloe Arthur (Bristol City)

Jennifer Beattie (Manchester City)

Frankie Brown (Bristol City)

Rachel Corsie (Seattle Reign)

Sophie Howard (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim)

Emma Mitchell (Arsenal)

Joelle Murray (Hibernian)

Kirsty Smith (Hibernian)

Midfielders

Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City)

Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)

Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City)

Joanne Love (Glasgow City)

Rachael Small (Hibernian)

Caroline Weir (Liverpool)

Forwards

Fiona Brown (FC Rosengard)

Lana Clelland (UPC Tavagnacco)

Claire Emslie (Manchester City)

Lisa Evans (Arsenal)

Christie Murray (-)

Jane Ross (Manchester City)