Cheltenham Town: Taylor Moore and Joe Morrell extend loans from Bristol City

Taylor Moore joined Bristol City from French club Lens in 2016

Cheltenham Town have extended Bristol City duo Taylor Moore and Joe Morrell's loan deals until the end of the season.

Defender Moore, 20, has made 24 appearances in all competitions for the League Two side so far this term, while midfielder Morrell, 21, has played 22 times, having both arrived in August.

But 18-year-old forward Freddie Hinds has returned to the Championship club.

He netted twice in August for Bristol City, both goals coming in the League Cup, and once in 14 Cheltenham games.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.