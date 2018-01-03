Portsmouth: Wolves duo Connor Ronan and Sylvain Deslandes join on loan

Connor Ronan and Sylvain Deslandes both have first team experience at Wolves

Wolves players Connor Ronan and Sylvain Deslandes have agreed loan moves to Portsmouth until the end of the season.

Midfielder Ronan, 19, has seven times for Championship leaders Wolves this season - making three substitute appearances in the league and playing four times in the Carabao Cup.

French defender Deslandes, 20, can play either full-back or centre-back.

He has played eight senior games for Wolves and previously been on loan at Bury in League One.

Both players will link up again with Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett, who managed Wolves between 2013 and 2016.

