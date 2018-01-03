Nuno: Wolves head coach charged with misconduct by FA for second time

Nuno eventually watched the conclusion of the game at Ashton Gate from the back of the directors box

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has been charged with misconduct by the FA - his second charge this season.

He was sent to the stand by referee Peter Bankes in Saturday's 2-1 win at Bristol City, in the aftermath of Wolves defender Danny Batth's controversial early red card.

Nuno was also sent off in Wolves' 5-1 win over Bolton in November, along with opposite number Phil Parkinson.

Wolves have until 18:00 GMT on Friday, 5 January to respond to the charge.

In Nuno's previous brush with authority, both managers were charged with improper conduct.

Nuno was fined £2,000, while Parkinson received a weightier fine of £3,000 as it was his second FA charge of the season.

After an initial failed attempt to view the rest of Saturday's game on the team coach, Nuno watched from the directors' box, where he was seen being restrained by home fans in his excitement when Wolves' injury-time winner went in.

Wolves are 12 points clear at the top of the Championship following Tuesday's 3-0 home win over Brentford.