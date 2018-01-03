Owen Evans: Wigan Athletic goalkeeper joins Sutton United on loan

Owen Evans moves to Gander Green Lane with Sutton third in the National League

Sutton United have signed goalkeeper Owen Evans on loan from League One side Wigan Athletic.

The 21-year-old will provide cover for Jamie Butler, who was injured in Monday's game with Boreham Wood.

"Jamie's on crutches at the moment and will go for a scan this week, when we will find out more," boss Paul Doswell told the club website.

Evans joins Wigan club-mate Terell Thomas at Sutton, the defender having arrived on loan last month.

