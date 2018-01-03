Owen Evans: Wigan Athletic goalkeeper joins Sutton United on loan
Sutton United have signed goalkeeper Owen Evans on loan from League One side Wigan Athletic.
The 21-year-old will provide cover for Jamie Butler, who was injured in Monday's game with Boreham Wood.
"Jamie's on crutches at the moment and will go for a scan this week, when we will find out more," boss Paul Doswell told the club website.
Evans joins Wigan club-mate Terell Thomas at Sutton, the defender having arrived on loan last month.
