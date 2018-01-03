Ike Ugbo: Chelsea striker returns early from Barnsley loan spell

Ike Ugbo (centre) has yet to start a senior game for Chelsea, but has played for their Under-23s in the EFL Trophy

England Under-20 striker Ike Ugbo has returned to Chelsea after his season-long loan at Barnsley was cut short.

The 19-year-old made 18 appearances for the Championship side, but has not started a game since a 3-0 defeat at Reading on 28 November.

Ugbo's only goal for Barnsley came in a 3-0 victory over Sunderland in August.

Winger Harvey Barnes scored in the same game and his loan spell at Oakwell was cut short by parent club Leicester City earlier this week.