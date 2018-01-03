Premier League team of 2017: After 115,000 picks, who made your best XI?

Would this team win the Premier League?

We asked you to choose your Premier League team of 2017 and after more than 115,000 of you did so, here are the XI that made the cut.

Almost 50% of the selected teams were done so in a 4-4-2 formation - and if you factor in those of you who opted for a solid back four that goes up to 77%.

It probably does not come as a huge surprise that Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne was the most selected player - a whopping 90% of you had the Belgian in your team.

He made the most assists in 2017 (18), had the second highest number of touches (3,405) and the fifth highest number of passes (2,556) in the league.

City, of course, are currently 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League and De Bruyne was one of three City players in the side, along with Spaniard David Silva and England full-back Kyle Walker.

Walker, who spent half of last year at Spurs before his £45m transfer last summer, is one of just two English players in the team.

Harry Kane - of course - is the other, with 78% of you selecting the striker.

Quite frankly, it would have been ludicrous had he not made the Premier League's team of 2017 because he had one of the most impressive calendar years in the tournament's history.

He scored 39 league goals, surpassing Alan Shearer's previous record of 36, and notched a record six hat-tricks along the way.

Overall, Kane scored 56 goals in 52 appearances in all competitions for Spurs and England in 2017, becoming Europe's top scorer over the past 12 months in the five major leagues (England, Spain, Italy, Germany and France).

An amazing five-a-side team? The top five picks Kevin de Bruyne (90%), Harry Kane (78%), David de Gea (75%), Mohamed Salah (69%), Toby Alderweireld (52%)

Third on the list was Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea (75%) - it perhaps says a lot about the current state of his club that he was the only United player to make the XI.

Like City, last season's champions Chelsea also had three picks, with Tottenham and Liverpool the only other clubs represented.

And England boss Gareth Southgate may be interested to note that with Eden Hazard and Spurs' Toby Alderweireld in the XI in addition to De Bruyne, there are three Belgium internationals on the list.

Southgate's England, of course, play Belgium in their final World Cup group game on 28 June.

What about the nearly men?

There were plenty of highs for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante to savour in 2017.

He won the Premier League with Chelsea the season after doing so with Leicester and was named the Professional Footballers' Association Players of the Year.

Leicester's Harry Maguire was 19th - the highest placed player on the list not playing in this season's Champions League

But the France midfielder just missed out on your XI after finding himself the 12th most popular pick.

Behind him came a trio of Man City players - John Stones, Sergio Aguero and the in-form Raheem Sterling.

In fact, the top 30 was dominated by players who are at clubs in the Champions League.

The only person in the top 30 from a club not participating in the competition? Leicester defender Harry Maguire - a player whose form saw him earn England honours last year.

And what about Arsenal's Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez, two men about whom much was written in 2017? They made just 5.5% and 5% of teams. In so many ways, last year was one for them to forget.

Data correct as of 11:00 GMT on 3 January, 2018.