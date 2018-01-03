Irish Premiership: New signings for Crusaders and Linfield

Campion helped Cork to a League and Cup double last season

Crusaders and Linfield have taken advantage of the January transfer window to strengthen their squads.

Crusaders have recruited midfielder Jonny Bonner from Finn Harps.

Linfield have also raided the League of Ireland following the loan signing of French striker Achille Campion from Cork City.

"He will add experience and quality to the options available to us in our forward line," said Linfield boss David Healy.

The ex-Sligo Rovers and Port Vale forward, who scored an extra-time equaliser for Cork in their FAI Cup final win in November, has begun training with the Blues squad as the club awaits international clearance.

Campion, 27, joins former St Patrick's Athletic star Kurtis Byrne as Healy seeks to increase his attacking options.

"I know our supporters will give Achille and Kurtis a warm welcome and I've been grateful to our board for the positive backing to our efforts to strengthen our squad, as we aim to finish the season as strongly as we possibly can," added Healy.

Irish Premiership leaders Crusaders say that Bonner, 26, will not be the only addition to Stephen Baxter's squad this month.

In a statement, the club confirmed they are close to securing another signing and that both players will begin training with the rest of the squad on Thursday.

Crusaders have also allowed defender Michael Kerr to join Ballinamallard United on loan for the rest of the season.

Elsewhere, Ballymena United are facing a striking shortage after manager David Jeffrey confirmed that Cathair Friel has joined Johnny McMurray on the injury list.

Friel was injured during Ballymena's abandoned match against Cliftonville on Tuesday and Jeffrey has confirmed that the player is facing a lengthy spell out of action after McMurray suffered a shoulder injury during the draw against Coleraine on Boxing Day.