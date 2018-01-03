Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Queen's Park & Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen, Celtic, and Rangers will all send scouts to watch Uruguay Under-20 international centre-back Joaquin Fernandez when he plays for Uruguay's River Plate in the Copa Libertadores next month. (Daily Record)

St Mirren winger Lewis Morgan is expected to complete his move to Celtic tomorrow, before returning to the Paisley side on loan for the rest of the season. (The Sun)

Norwich City and Scotland defender Russell Martin would be open to a loan move to Rangers, but no approach has been made by the Ibrox club. (The Herald, newspaper edition)

Following his impressive Old Firm display, Rangers will begin contract extension talks with defender David Bates, whose current deal runs out at the end of the season. (The Sun)

The Scottish FA have informed Queen's Park that they are not prepared to renew the lease on Hampden Park under the existing terms. (The Times)

Celtic are considering sending Eboue Kouassi out on loan for the second half of the season. (Daily Record)

Hearts manager Craig Levein wants the Scottish Premiership winter break extended because he believes the three-week lay-off isn't long enough. (Daily Express, newspaper edition)

Motherwell trialist Dheeraj Singh has been told by his former manager at I-League side Indian Arrows that he is not ready to play in Europe yet. The 17-year-old goalkeeper turned down a three-year deal to try to earn a move to Scotland. (Daily Record)

Hibernian striker Oli Shaw says family and friends who support the club cannot get over the fact his goal against Hearts at Tynecastle was disallowed despite the ball being over the goal-line. (Daily Record, newspaper edition)

Bruno Alves posted a picture of himself wearing a protective boot as he thanked medical staff in Portugal for his treatment, prompting speculation the Rangers defender faces a lengthy period out following his injury in the Old Firm game. (Daily Express, newspaper edition)

Raith Rovers have signed Celtic youngster Regan Hendry on loan for the rest of the season. (The Herald, newspaper edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scotland and Glasgow Warriors full-back Stuart Hogg hopes to return from injury within the next fortnight, having been out since November with a hip problem. (The Scotsman)

Edinburgh back row John Hardie has returned to training with the club following a three-month suspension for alleged cocaine use, and will be available to play from January 19. (Daily Mail, newspaper edition)