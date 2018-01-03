Swansea City: Assistant referee apologised for Tottenham goal - Carlos Carvalhal

Media playback is not supported on this device Assistant apologised for Spurs' offside goal - Carvalhal

Swansea City boss Carlos Carvalhal says assistant referee Marc Perry apologised to him after Fernando Llorente appeared to score from an offside position in their 2-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Swans striker headed past Lukasz Fabianski after 12 minutes.

With no flag from Perry, referee Bobby Madley allowed the goal to stand - but Carvalhal refused to blame the official for the defeat at the Liberty Stadium.

"The linesman apologised, it's part of the game. I do mistakes also," he said.

Swansea were also unfortunate that Spurs defender Davinson Sanchez was not sent off for two fouls on Swansea defender Martin Olsson.

The Colombia centre-back was booked in the first half but only spoken to by Madley after his second foul on Olsson, and was then quickly substituted by Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Carvalhal said: "I will not start talking about the referees.

"The coach of Tottenham did a clever substitution to put the centre-half (Sanchez) off, because everybody knows why."

Pochettino admitted the 21-year-old summer signing from Ajax was in a "difficult situation" before he replaced him with Victor Wanyama on 59 minutes.

"I think we were all worried about the second yellow card. I think it wasn't one in the first half, the yellow card wasn't bad.

"The fans started to put pressure on the referee and the clever thing was to take him off and take away any problem," said the Argentine.

The game was played in torrential rain in south Wales, and the Spurs boss said the conditions affected his side's display.

"The first half was so difficult to play football," he said. "The weather was horrible but we dominated and tried to play football. We did enough to go in winning.

"Overall I think we were better and deserved the three points. I think the effort and the circumstances were tough but I was pleased."