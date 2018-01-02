BBC Sport - Match of the Day: Matthew Upson and Martin Keown discuss Pep Guardiola comments on schedule
The fixtures are relentless - Upson & Keown
- From the section Premier League
Match of the Day pundits Martin Keown and Matthew Upson discuss how tiring it is for managers to prepare their sides for the packed Christmas fixture list, after Pep Guardiola complains about the amount of time between games this season.
WATCH MORE: Football chiefs don't care about players - Guardiola
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired