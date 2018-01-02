BBC Sport - Match of the Day: Matthew Upson and Martin Keown discuss Pep Guardiola comments on schedule

The fixtures are relentless - Upson & Keown

Match of the Day pundits Martin Keown and Matthew Upson discuss how tiring it is for managers to prepare their sides for the packed Christmas fixture list, after Pep Guardiola complains about the amount of time between games this season.

WATCH MORE: Football chiefs don't care about players - Guardiola

Top videos

Video

The fixtures are relentless - Upson & Keown

Video

Football chiefs don't care about players - Guardiola

Video

MOTD: Who will partner Van Dijk in Liverpool's defence?

Video

Scholes doesn't comment, he criticises - Mourinho

Video

Wenger sees 'concerning coincidence'

Video

Last-minute drama sends Bills dressing room wild

Video

Spurs were lucky but deserved win - Pochettino

Video

Hughes walks out of news conference

Video

Chandler's last-second dunk & other great NBA plays

Video

Konta through to Brisbane quarter-finals

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Kamara's superb 106-yard touchdown - NFL plays of the week

Video

Klopp pleased with 'fantastic' Liverpool attitude

Video

We let Man Utd take game away from us - Allardyce

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired