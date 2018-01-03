Wednesday back pages

The Mirror reports that Philippe Coutinho will be leaving Liverpool for Barcelona
The Mirror reports that Philippe Coutinho will be leaving Liverpool for Barcelona
The Mail says Jose Mourinho has upset Manchester United's boardroom over his comments about the club's spending
The Mail says Jose Mourinho has upset Manchester United's boardroom over his comments about the club's spending
The Express also reports on Phillippe Coutinho's expected departure from Liverpool
The Express also reports on Phillippe Coutinho's expected departure from Liverpool
The Times focuses on Raheem Sterling firing Manchester City back to winning ways
The Times focuses on Raheem Sterling firing Manchester City back to winning ways

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Man playing tennis outdoors

Tennis Coaching for All - Adults

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired