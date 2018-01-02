BBC Sport - Man City 3-1 Watford: Marco Silva says Hornets showed City too much respect
Watford showed Man City too much respect - Silva
- From the section Watford
Watford manager Marco Silva feels his side showed Manchester City too much respect during their 3-1 defeat by the Premier League leaders.
MATCH REPORT: Man City 3-1 Watford
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Wednesday 2 January at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired