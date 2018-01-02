BBC Sport - West Ham 2-1 West Brom: David Moyes says Hammers persistence paid off
Persistence rewarded with late Carroll winner - Moyes
- From the section West Ham
West Ham David Moyes feels the Hammers' presence in the final third was the key to their 2-1 against West Bromwich Albion.
MATCH REPORT:West Ham 2-1 West Brom
Watch highlights on Match of the Day, Wednesday 2 January at 22:45 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired