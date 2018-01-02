BBC Sport - Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson impressed by 'phenomenal' work rate from Eagles

Hodgson impressed by 'phenomenal' Palace work rate

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson praises the "phenomenal" work rate from his players during their 2-1 victory away at Southampton.

MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace

Watch highlights on Match of the Day on Tuesday 2 January at 22:45 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.

