BBC Sport - Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson impressed by 'phenomenal' work rate from Eagles
Hodgson impressed by 'phenomenal' Palace work rate
- From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson praises the "phenomenal" work rate from his players during their 2-1 victory away at Southampton.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace
Watch highlights on Match of the Day on Tuesday 2 January at 22:45 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired