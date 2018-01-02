BBC Sport - Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace: Mauricio Pellegrino says Saints didn't read game well enough
Saints didn't read game well enough - Pellegrino
- From the section Southampton
Southampton boss Mauricio Pellegrino says his side did not read the game well enough and allowed Crystal Palace opportunities back into the match during Saints' 2-1 defeat at St Mary's Stadium.
MATCH REPORT: Southampton 1-2 Crystal Palace
Watch highlights on Match of the Day on Tuesday 2 January at 22:45 GMT on BBC One, the BBC Sport app and this website.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired