Ousmane Dembele: Barcelona record signing set to return after injury

Barcelona's record signing Ousmane Dembele
Ousmane Dembele injured a hamstring against Getafe on September 16

Barcelona's record signing Ousmane Dembele could return to action this week after nearly four months out.

The 20-year-old France forward, who joined Barca for an initial £96.8m in August, injured a hamstring in just his third appearance for the club - against Getafe on September 16.

Dembele, who had surgery in Finland, could return against Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

Leaders Barcelona then face Levante in La Liga on Sunday.

Barca, who are nine points clear at the top of the table, will face Chelsea in the last 16 of the Champions League in February and March.

Dembele - who was signed from Borussia Dortmund - is the second-most expensive footballer of all time, and his fee could rise to £135.5m.

Barcelona's initial outlay was almost half the £200m they received from Paris St-Germain for Brazilian forward Neymar.

