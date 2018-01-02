Tyrell Robinson and Lukas Raeder: Bradford City pair sign new contracts

Tyrell Robinson had a stint at West Brom after beginning his career as a youth-team player at Arsenal

Tyrell Robinson has signed a new two-and-a-half-year contract with Bradford.

The 20-year-old left-sided player, who can play in defence or midfield and came through the Arsenal youth system, agreed a one-year deal in the summer.

Robinson, who has scored two goals in 14 games this season, said: "I know I still have things to learn, especially in the left-back position."

Meanwhile, 24-year-old goalkeeper Lukas Raeder has signed a deal to keep him at the club until the end of the season.

Raeder, who started his career with Bayern Munich, initially joined the club in August on a short-term deal from Portuguese side Vitoria Setubal.

The German has made only two appearances for Bradford this season, with both coming in the EPL Trophy, including a 2-1 victory over Man City Under-21s.