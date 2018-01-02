Paddy Madden: Fleetwood Town sign Scunthorpe United striker
-
- From the section Fleetwood
Striker Paddy Madden has joined Fleetwood Town from League One rivals Scunthorpe United on a two-and-a-half-year contract.
Fleetwood have not revealed the exact transfer fee but say they have paid a "six-figure sum" for the 27-year-old.
Madden has scored 113 goals in a career which has also seen him play for Carlisle and Yeovil.
The striker scored in the 2013 play-off final to help Yeovil beat Brentford and secure promotion to the Championship.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.