Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal accepts assistant apology over offside mistake

Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal said he received an apology from the assistant who allowed Tottenham's first goal in their 2-0 win over the Swans.

Replays showed former Swansea striker Fernando Llorente was offside when he headed in Spurs' opener on Tuesday.

Assistant Marc Perry apologised to Carvalhal after the defeat which keeps Swansea bottom of the Premier League.

"The linesman apologised at the end of the game. I understand it's a mistake," said Carvalhal.

"I make mistakes, all of us make mistakes."

Tottenham dominated the early exchanges at a rain-soaked Liberty Stadium, though Swansea improved in the second half and had several chances to equalise.

Spurs were also fortunate not to have been reduced to 10 men when referee Bobby Madley decided not to show Davinson Sanchez a second yellow card after the centre-back clattered Swansea's Martin Olsson.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted after the game Sanchez was "lucky" not to be sent off and Pochettino took matters into his own hands by substituting the Colombian shortly after his foul on Olsson.

"Pochettino is a clever manager because he substituted Sanchez in that moment," Carvalhal added.

"He's clever, he knows why he substituted him."

The match against Tottenham was Carvalhal's second in charge following his appointment on Thursday, and his first defeat having won at Watford on Saturday.

Despite the result, the Portuguese was encouraged by his side's spirited display against Spurs.

"At the end, I'm very happy with my players, not happy with the score but happy with the commitment in a difficult situation to prepare for this game," said Carvalhal.

"Not just in terms of injuries but also because we played three days ago with long travel.

"My players were very brave from the beginning of the game and this is the way to try and win more points in the future."